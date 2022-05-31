NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 Postponed, Check Details

NMDC Limited has released a notice regarding the postponement of the written exam for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee). Earlier NMDC was going to conduct the written test for the Field Attendant Post for BIOM, Kirandul, and BIOM, Bacheli Complex on 5th June 2022.

All candidates who registered themself for the exam can check the postponement notice on the official website -nmdc.co.in. " This is for information of all concerned that the written test for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee) for BIOM, Kirandul, and BIOM, Bacheli Complex scheduled on 05th June 2022 (Sunday) is postponed to 26th June 2022 (Sunday) due to administrative reasons. All concerned are requested to note the change of written test date" the notice reads.

Candidates can also download the postponement notice of NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 from the official website.