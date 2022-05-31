NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 Postponed, Check Details

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 31, 2022 03:09 PM 2022-05-31T15:09:53+5:30 2022-05-31T15:10:07+5:30

NMDC Limited has released a notice regarding the postponement of the written exam for the post of Field Attendant ...

NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 Postponed, Check Details | NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 Postponed, Check Details

NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 Postponed, Check Details

Next

NMDC Limited has released a notice regarding the postponement of the written exam for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee). Earlier NMDC was going to conduct the written test for the Field  Attendant Post for BIOM, Kirandul, and BIOM, Bacheli Complex on 5th June 2022. 

All candidates who registered themself for the exam can check the postponement notice on the official website -nmdc.co.in. " This is for information of all concerned that the written test for the post of Field Attendant (Trainee) for BIOM, Kirandul, and BIOM, Bacheli Complex scheduled on 05th June 2022 (Sunday) is postponed to 26th June 2022 (Sunday) due to administrative reasons. All concerned are requested to note the change of written test date" the notice reads.

Candidates can also download the postponement notice of NMDC Field Attendant Exam 2022 from the official website.

Open in app
Tags : Exam Fever Exams Other exams