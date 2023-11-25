No anti-incumbency wave against CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said There is no anti-incumbency wave against CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. People are seeing that there is infighting in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There is no clarity of leadership in the BJP. I think people will create history and (Congress) government will be repeated in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said there is no anti-incumbency against the Congress and the party will form the government in the state again. There seems to be an undercurrent. Looks like the (Congress) government will be repeated, he said. Gehlot said the BJP leaders who came from outside, including the prime minister and the Union home minister, tried to instigate people.

We made good laws for the welfare of gig workers and on right to health and brought schemes for people and gave guarantees, he said. The Congress has given seven guarantees, or promises, to people if the party retains power in the state, including an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family and LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families.

Rajasthan polls: 40% votes cast till 1 pm

Rajasthan witnessed brisk voting on Saturday with more than 40 per cent of the electorate casting their votes by 1 pm to elect a new government. Polling began at more than 51,000 polling booths at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Officials said voting was by and large peaceful across the state.

In the first two hours of voting, nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes and the figure went up to nearly 25 per cent by 11 am and to 40.27 per cent by 1 pm, an official said. More than 5.25 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,862 candidates in 199 seats, out of a total of 200 in the state. Polling in one constituency has been postponed due to the death of a candidate.