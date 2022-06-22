No anticipatory bail of man who posed as relative of PM's Principal Secy

New Delhi, June 22 A Delhi court has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of a man accused of cheating a businessman on the pretext of a business proposal under the 'Make In India' programme and posing as a close relative of IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the complainant Ravinder Pratap Singh, accused Daya Shankar Mishra in connivance with co-accused Piyush Bandopadhyay, who introduced himself as an IFS officer, and another accused Shweta Shrout induced him to invest in their business proposal.

Accordingly, Singh invested Rs 2.39 crore out of which Rs 24.26 lakh were transferred into the account of Bandopadhyay through RTGS.

Bandopadhyay has already been arrested and he is in custody and Shrout has been declared as a Proclaimed Offender.

"In the present case, offence alleged against the accused is serious in nature and he has been actively involved in the commission of offence and allegedly induced the complainant to part with a huge sum of money which has not been recovered till date," noted Patiala Court vacation judge Sanjay Khanagwal in an order passed on Tuesday.

The court also observed that the accused is absconding and proceedings under CrPC's Section 82 are already in operation. No change of circumstances is shown since the dismissal of the previous bail application, it said.

During the course of the hearing, Mishra's counsel argued that not a single penny went into the account of the applicant and he has been falsely implicated in this case and he has nothing to do with the alleged false claim of his connection with the PMO. Praying for the anticipatory bail, counsel argued that the accused had already joined the investigation and he is no more required for further investigation. He also highlighted that the applicant is a senior citizen.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor said that on previous occasions also, the anticipatory bail application of the applicant were dismissed and non-bailable warrants were obtained, and proceeding under Section 82 of the CrPC has been initiated against him. He submitted that the accused joined the investigation prior to dismissal of his previous anticipatory bail application on November 25 last year and thereafter, he never joined the investigation and is absconding since then.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor