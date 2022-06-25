No burial grounds in 1,428 villages of K'taka, HC warns of contempt proceedings

Bengaluru, June 25 The Revenue Department under the Karnataka government has given orders to officers to find land for burial grounds in 1,428 villages in the state to escape the wrath of the High Court.

The High Court has warned that contempt proceedings will be initiated against the Principle Secretary of the Department for failing to provide land.

Bengaluru resident Mohammad Iqbal had filed a petition in this regard with the High Court. The division bench headed by Justice B. Veerappa has issued a stern warning on the issue.

According to Revenue Department statistics, there are 29,076 villages in the state. Among them the burial ground land has been allotted in 27,648 villages and 299 towns.

The land has to be given in 1,428 villages and a town in Shivamogga district.

The Department claims that government land is not available and the private owners are not coming forward to sell their land. In every village, there are customs, traditions practiced by local people and it has become very difficult to find land for burial grounds.

Though the government tried to convince the court by giving all these reasons and seeking two years' time, the court did not pay heed to any of these reasons.

The court has noted that the order by the single judge bench was made three years ago. The bench had also warned on August 20, 2019 that if the order is not followed, the Principle Secretary would be jailed after initiating contempt proceedings.

The division bench had given directions to allot land for burial grounds on June 9, which was flouted by the department.

