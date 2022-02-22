No compromise with drug kingpins for electoral gains: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday issued a stern warning to the criminals involved in the drug trafficking nexus as well as those who extended their political shield over them.

Conveying his strong message, Deb said, "No one will be spared. Raids will be carried out on their houses. All the accounts would be opened. Explanation for each of the illegally earned penny has to be furnished before the government".

Addressing the inaugural function of the new hostel building of Industrial Training Centre at Indranagar in Agartala, Deb accused the previously ruling Left government of the growing drug nexus in the state.

Blasting at the previous government, Deb said, "Had I been at the helm of affairs, I would have never compromised with the drug kingpins for political gains. Come what may in the path, I can't let destructive drugs ruin the future generations in lieu of electoral profits."

"Drugs did not start to enter Tripura after 2018. The opposition parties that ruled this state for the last 20 to 25 years created a conducive atmosphere so that the drug kingpins could enjoy their field days. Those who are responsible for the smooth passage of drugs in the state are now roaming free. They travel in expensive vehicles, own lavish multi-storied Bungalows. I want to make it clear that they have all the reasons to worry. You have to give an account of each and every penny that you earned through unlawful means", said Deb.

Deb also spoke about the state government's efforts to make Tripura a prosperous state. "The ITIs of Tripura are being upgraded as placement friendly facilities. We are trying to link the technical education institutes like ITIs to link directly with industrial bodies", said Deb.

Apart from Deb, Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Manoj Kanti Deb and TIDC Chairman Tinku Roy also attended the function.

( With inputs from ANI )

