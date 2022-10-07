No-confidence motion barred for district panchayat presidents, block pramukhs till 2 yrs of election in UP

Published: October 7, 2022

A no-confidence motion cannot be introduced for the District Panchayat President and Block Pramukh posts till at least 2 years after they've been elected, as per a new notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday.

Governor Anandiben Patel has approved the notification.

According to the notification, a no-confidence motion will also require two-thirds of the votes now.

