No-confidence Motion: Gaurav Gogoi asks PM Modi three questions

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi initiates debate, says women in Manipur demands justice. He questions, Why Prime Minister did not visit Manipur till now? Why it took him 80 days to react to the violence in Manipur? Why hasn't the Manipur CM been removed from his post till now.

Initiating the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi three questions:

1) Why has Modi still not visited Manipur? Rahul Gandhi has gone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has gone, others too, why not him?

2) Why did it take almost 80 days for him to address the issue, and that too only for 20 seconds? Despite that, even till today, he has not uttered a word of condolence or given a call for peace and harmony... His ministers are saying, "we will speak". You can speak, no one is stopping you. But the effect of Modi's words, as the Prime Minister, cannot be compared to a minister.

3) Why did Modi not sack Manipur CM? When elections were approaching, he changed chief ministers multiple times in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, for his political ends. Why not now?

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meet ahead of the no trust motion in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the party MPs that they do not need to worry because ‘we will hit a sixer at the last ball’, apparently referring to his reply to the motion after the 16-hour debate.