No confidence motion: If Manipur is burning, entire India is burning

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha in place of Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, The INDIA alliance has moved this no-confidence motion for Manipur because Manipur demands justice. The incidents are not merely happening in a corner of Northeast, but are happening in India. If Manipur is burning, the entire India is burning.

Our demand was clear that PM, being the head of the country, comes to the House, expresses sympathy and all parties extend their support, and that Manipur gets a message that the Parliament is with them at this time of crisis, he further said.