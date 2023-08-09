No-Confidence Motion: India believes in merit not in dynasty: Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the no confidence motion debate from the side of the Opposition in Lok Sabha today, the Congress MP from Wayanad a scathing attack on PM Modi during the no confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha today, and stated that from Manipur to Nuh, you have set the entire country on fire. BJP’s politics has murdered India in Manipur BJP is anti-national, he added. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's speech, Union minister Smriti Irani targetted Congress and said You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty and today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India.

The Parliament resumed at 11 am for the second day of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi had initiated the no confidence debate on Tuesday, saying that the Opposition has brought this motion for Manipur. The 16-hour debate is expected to continue till Thursday (August 10), when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give his reply. On the first day, a verbal spat between the government and the Opposition alliance was witnessed after Rahul Gandhi made a last-minute decision to not initiate the debate.

At least 120 people have been killed since May in armed clashes in Manipur, a remote state in northeast India with a history of ethnic conflict. The dispute stems from animosity between Manipur's Meitei majority and the Kuki, one of several tribal groups in the state that make up about 16 percent of its population.