No-Confidence Motion: Kiren Rijiju seeks Rahul Gandhi's apology for his comment on Manipur violence

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the no confidence motion debate from the side of the Opposition in Lok Sabha today, that For PM, Manipur is not India, sparks ruckus in Parliament. Union minister Kiren Rijiju interrupted the speech and demanded apology.

The Parliament resumed at 11 am for the second day of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi had initiated the no confidence debate on Tuesday, saying that the Opposition has brought this motion for Manipur. The 16-hour debate is expected to continue till Thursday (August 10), when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give his reply. On the first day, a verbal spat between the government and the Opposition alliance was witnessed after Rahul Gandhi made a last-minute decision to not initiate the debate.

At least 120 people have been killed since May in armed clashes in Manipur, a remote state in northeast India with a history of ethnic conflict. The dispute stems from animosity between Manipur's Meitei majority and the Kuki, one of several tribal groups in the state that make up about 16 percent of its population.