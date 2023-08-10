No-confidence Motion: Oppn has got a secret blessing, every time when they wished bad, opposite happened, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the debate on the no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha today. PM Modi's speech came amid calls by the opposition for his statement on the Manipur ethnic violence. Speaking at the Lok Sabha Modi said, Opposition has 'secret power', anyone for whom it wishes ill is blessed instead: PM Modi in Lok Sabha. PM Narendra Modi says, "Vipaksh ke logon ko ek secret vardaan mila hua hai ki jiska bhi yeh log bura chahenge uska bhala hi hoga.' One such example is standing before you. '20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya.

Continuing further he said, Opposition people have a secret blessing and that is good will happen with those for whom they wish bad," PM Modi takes a swipe at opposition in Lok Sabha. I convert abuses, unparliamentary language hurled at me by opposition into tonic said PM Modi in reply to no-confidence motion debate in LS. Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the deadly ethnic conflict in Manipur, saying his government had divided the remote northeastern state, broken it and burnt it.More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands rendered homeless in Manipur since May, but Modi failed to publicly address the violence until last month in a state controlled by his own Hindu nationalist party.

Addressing parliament for the first time since his reinstatement on Monday as a lawmaker, Gandhi poured scorn on what he called the divisive policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a debate on a no-trust vote against Modi's government."You have killed mother India in Manipur," Gandhi said as opposition lawmakers thumped their desks and their government counterparts booed him."You have divided it, broken it," said Gandhi, who was disqualified from parliament in March after he was convicted for defamation until the Supreme Court last week suspended the conviction, allowing him to be reinstated.