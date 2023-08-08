No confidence motion: Opposition creates ruckus as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey starts responding

The Lok Sabha takes up the discussion on a no-confidence motion on Tuesday. According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e, August 8 and 9 in the the lower house of the parliament. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a reply on August 10.

Opposition creates ruckus as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey starts responding to no-confedence motion debate. Congress yesterday wrote to Speaker Om Birla over allegations levelled by Dubey in the House against some senior Congress leaders and called for referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges for examination and necessary action.