No confidence motion: PM Modi took maun vrat to not speak in Parliament, says Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha in place of Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "PM took a 'maun vrat' to not speak in the Parliament. So, we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence. We have three questions for him 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the CM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?



