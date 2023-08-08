No confidence motion: PM Modi will have to accept his double engine govt has failed

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiated the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha in place of Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, PM will have to accept that his double-engine government, his government in Manipur has failed. That is why, 150 people died in Manipur around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6500 FIRs have been registered. The CM of the state, who should have created an atmosphere of talks, of peace and harmony, has taken instigating steps in the past 2-3 days that have created tension in society."

We are compelled to bring the No Confidence Motion, this was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I move the Motion that this House expresses No Confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this Motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice., he further said.