'No connection with them': Al-Falah University on doctor-terror module, Delhi blast

Faridabad, Nov 12 The management of Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, which has come under scrutiny after doctors associated with it were named as key suspects in the recent Delhi blast, has expressed anguish over the "unfortunate" developments and strongly condemned them.

In an official statement, Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand said, "Our University has been conducting various academic and professional courses and has been training undergraduate MBBS students since 2019. The doctors trained and graduated from our institution are presently serving in reputed hospitals, institutions, and organisations across India and abroad, holding responsible and distinguished positions."

The Vice-Chancellor clarified that the university maintains only a professional relationship with the doctors under investigation.

"We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events," the statement read.

Al Falah University came into focus after two of its doctors, Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheed, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives.

Dr Mohammad Umar, the main suspect in the blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station that killed at least eight people, was also associated with the university.

Security agencies have been scanning the university campus over the past few days, questioning more than 52 individuals linked to the institution as part of their ongoing investigation.

"We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the investigating agencies. We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University," the statement said.

The Vice-Chancellor also condemned what she described as "baseless reports" being circulated to tarnish the university's image.

"The University also notes with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations," the statement said.

"It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," the statement further added.

Appealing for responsible reporting, the university said, "We also urge all organisations and individuals to act responsibly and verify through official channels before making or sharing any statements concerning the University."

