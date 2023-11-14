No disgruntlement among party leaders after Vijayendra's appointment as K'taka BJP President: Union Min Joshi

Hubballi, (Karnataka) Nov 14 Union Minister for Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated on Tuesday that there is no disgruntlement in the party following the appointment of MLA BY Vijayendra as the state President of the BJP in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi, Joshi stated that there is no resentment among party leaders following the elevation of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra.

"If at all there is any discontent, we will sit and resolve it through discussions. I have confidence that Vijayendra, Yediyurappa and I will sit together and resolve the issues. I have confidence that Vijayendra would meet everyone as people have expectations from the party," Joshi said.

Joshi also stated that India was shining under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the culture of the land was also appealing to the world and finding acceptance.

“Indian culture has grown so much that Indian festivals are celebrated right from the White House in America to the corridors of power in England,” Joshi stated.

Meanwhile, former BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, who had openly expressed his displeasure with regards to the elevation of Vijayendra had gone to his private residence in Bengaluru and congratulated him. Ravi embraced Vijayendra during the meeting, putting an end to the rumours of rivalry.

