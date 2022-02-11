No forced adjournments during RS's 1st part of Budget Session, 51 starred questions, 71 Zero Hour submissions raised

Both Rajya Sabha Chairman and Deputy Chairman on Friday expressed happiness over the proceedings of the first part of the Budget Session, mentioning there was "no forced adjournments" and members were able to raise 51 starred questions, 71 Zero Hour submissions and about 50 special mentions.

Making observations from the Chair in the Upper House before announcing adjournment, Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh said "just before we adjourn (the House) for a long recess, on behalf of Chairman and on my own behalf, I would like to express our happiness over the manner in which proceedings of this august House took place during the first part of the Budget Session".

"The House has not witnessed any forced adjournments during the entire first part of this Budget Session and it functioned nearly half-an-hour more than the scheduled sitting time," said the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

"The credit for this goes to every member of this House. As a result, the Members could not only participate effectively in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President Address and on the General discussion on Budget but also were able to raise 51 Starred Questions, 71 Zero Hour Submissions, and about 50 Special Mentions."

The Deputy Chairman further complimented all sections of the House for effective functioning in a very positive way during this part of the Budget Session and hoped that "we continue to be guided with the same spirit in the future".

The Deputy Chairman then adjourned the House till March 14 when the second part of Budget Session will resume after recess of one month.

He adjourned the House after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the House on Union Budget 2022-2023 and concluded the discussion on the issue.

The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commences on January 31 with the President addressing both Houses of Parliament assembled together. The Union Budget was presented on February 1.

With the announcement of adjournment of the House on Friday, there will be a recess from February 12 to March 13 during which the standing committees will examine the budgetary allocations for various ministries and departments and prepare reports.

