'No Greed for CM's Chair', Says Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, stating that he resigned because he has no greed for CM's chair and had joined the politics for the country. He said that he does not identify as a traditional politician and expressed that the recent allegations against him have taken a toll on him personally.

Addressing 'Janta ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar , Kejriwal said, "I resigned because I did not come here (in politics) to do corruption. I don't have any greed for CM's chair. I did not come here to earn money. I used the work in Income Tax, I could've earned crores if I wanted to earn money. I came in politics for country, for Bharat Mata, to change country's politics."

Kejriwal went on to assert that he has only "earned" respect and does not own a house in Delhi. "I will vacate the CM's bungalow in a few days; I don't even have a home of my own. Over the past ten years, I've garnered love from the people, as evidenced by the numerous calls I've received offering me a place to stay. After the Shraadh period and at the start of Navratri, I plan to leave this residence and stay with one of you," he stated.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, Kejriwal said, "We were running the government honestly, we made electricity and water free, made treatment free for people, made education excellent. However, Modi ji started thinking that if he wanted to win against them, he would have to attack their honesty and then hatched a conspiracy to prove Kejriwal, Sisodia and AAP dishonest and put each and every leader in jail."

