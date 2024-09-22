Arvind Kejriwal Questions RSS on BJP's Tactics: Accuses PM Modi of Misusing Central Agencies and Inducting Corrupt Leaders

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, questioning the RSS about its stance on the BJP's tactics of utilizing central agencies to dismantle opposition parties and topple their governments. He also condemned the party for bringing "corrupt" leaders into its ranks.

In his first 'Janta ki Adalat' public meeting at Jantar Mantar since resigning as Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal posed five questions to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. One of his queries concerned whether the BJP's retirement age policy applied to Modi as it did to LK Advani.

Kejriwal challenged Bhagwat on whether he supported the BJP's practice of labeling politicians as "corrupt" only to later welcome them into the party. He also inquired about Bhagwat's reaction to BJP chief JP Nadda's statement that the party did not require the RSS, its ideological mentor. Recently released on bail from Tihar Jail on September 13 after spending over five months in custody related to the excise policy case, Kejriwal said that he entered politics to serve the nation, not out of a desire for power or position.

The AAP supremo added he would move out of the chief minister's official residence after the "shraddh" period during Navratri and go live among the people, who had been offering him accommodation.

