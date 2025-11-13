No hint of ‘vote chori’ as claimed by Rahul Gandhi: Axis CMD Pradeep Gupta on Bihar exit poll

New Delhi, Nov 13 In a virtual disapproval of the “Vote Chori” allegation by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, psephologist and CMD of Axis My India (AMI) Pradeep Gupta said that during the recent exit poll in Bihar, his team did not come across any complaint of electoral roll manipulation.

Sharing the Exit Poll’s findings, Gupta said, “We visited every Assembly constituency in Bihar for a survey and spoke to people, but no one complained about 'vote chori'.”

“We have nothing to do with where Rahul Gandhi lives or what he does. We only know public opinion. The Congress party is very small in the context of Bihar.”

According to Axis My India Exit Poll projections, the NDA is likely to garner 43 per cent vote share while the MGB is seen settling for a 2 per cent lower vote share at 41 per cent.

It said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to return to power in Bihar, but with a slender margin over the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB).

The AMI exit poll has forecast that the NDA under Nitish Kumar will win between 121 and 140 seats, Mahagathbandhan could secure victory in 98-118, while the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is expected to end up between 0-2 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

The highlight of the exit poll is Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD emerging as the single largest party in the high-stakes Assembly elections with 67-76 seats on its own, effectively registering a strike rate of over 50 per cent.

Vouching for his team’s Exit Polls, Gupta claimed that in the last 12 years, Axis My India has shared projections for 80 elections, out of which the findings have been correct in 74 cases.

In a video posted on his X account, Gupta said, “An Exit Poll is crucial for determining the factors which influence a particular section of electors to vote in a certain pattern.”

Regarding election issues, Gupta said that in Assembly elections, issues related to roads, electricity, water, health, education, law and order, and farmers influence voters.

He said that the primary issue in the Bihar elections has been the performance of the current government. What promises did the government make in the last election, and how many of them were fulfilled? These are the factors that underlie anti-incumbency and pro-incumbency.

He added that unemployment and migration are major problems in Bihar. Unemployment was also a major issue in this election.

