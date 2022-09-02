No homework for students till Class 2 in MP schools

Bhopal, Sep 2 Students up to Class 2 in all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will not be given homework, the state school education department said in its fresh guidelines issued regarding reducing the weight of school bags.

The notification issued this week, made available on Friday, directed to ensure that students carry school bags of weights as prescribed by the department and monitor the homework given to the students.

The guidelines are in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Ministry of School Education, the notice read.

The guidelines also said that the school authorities have to ensure that students would be called in the schools without bag at least once a week.

The district education department will be responsible to monitor the weight of school bags after a period of three months.

It also mentioned that students should not have more books than the textbooks prescribed by the state and National Council for Educational and Research Training (NCERT).

The guidelines also say about homework for students at various levels, starting with no homework for children up to Class 2, and maximum two hours of homework every day for children in Classes 9 to 12.

While for children in Classes 3, 4 and 5, a maximum of two hours of homework per week should be given, it added.

"Schools will have to display bag weight charts on the notice board and in the classrooms and school diary should also be included in the bag weight. School management committee have to prepare timetables for students so that they are not required to bring all the books everyday and their school bag weight does not cross the given limit," the notification read.

Schools have also been asked to keep practice books, workbooks and other important items for students until class 8 in the classrooms only.

It further mentioned that subjects like Computer, Moral Education, General Science, Health, Physical Education, Sports and Arts should be taught without books and school bags should be light and fit on the shoulders of students.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor