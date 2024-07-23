No Hope in the Last 10 Years, and No Hope This Year Either: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav On Union Budget 2024

In a scathing critique of the Union Budget 2024, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has expressed deep dissatisfaction, stating, "No hope in the last 10 years, and no hope this year either." This statement encapsulates the sentiment of many opposition leaders and citizens who feel that the budget fails to address critical issues plaguing the nation. One of the main criticisms highlighted by Yadav is the government's inability to create sufficient job opportunities. Despite ambitious schemes and announcements, unemployment rates have remained stubbornly high. The budget, according to Yadav, lacks concrete measures to spur job growth, particularly for the youth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her seventh consecutive Union Budget at 11 am today (on July 23) during the Budget Session of Parliament. The Union Budget 2024-25 is expected to focus on revising the income tax structure to benefit taxpayers in all segments and enhancing the ease of doing business in India. Finance Minister's speech is likely to begin at 11 am on July 23, 2024.

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav says, "No hope in the last 10 years, and no hope this year either" pic.twitter.com/hmIigZ9gcE — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2024

Notably, Sitharaman also makes history as the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budget speeches. She now surpasses former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959-64. Notably, this is also the first complete financial budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third consecutive term.