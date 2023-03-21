"No infirmity in bail order," says jailed ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi [India], March 21 : The jailed ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on Tuesday said that there is no "infirmity" in the order granting him bail and there is no ground given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for cancellation of bail in a riots case.

The submission was made on behalf of Sajjan Kumar in the Delhi High Court.

The SIT has challenged the trial court order granting bail to him in a 1984 riots case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has listed the matter on July 18 for further hearing. The bail order shall stay till the next date of hearing.

Advocate l Sharma appeared for Sajjan Kumar and submitted that the SIT has given no reason or ground for cancellation of bail.

There is no infirmity in the bail order, Sharma argued. Sajjan Kumar was granted bail during the trial of the previous case.

Sajjan Kumar is serving a life sentence in another matter related to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

On the other hand, Central Government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul submitted that the accused was allegedly involved in a heinous crime.

"Some of the important witnesses are yet to be examined. Accused may influence those witnesses, if he is released on bail. He was previously convicted in an anti-Sikh riots case," Digpaul submitted.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) has challenged the bail order passed by Special MP and MLA Court.

Sajjan Kumar is lodged in jail after his conviction by Delhi High Court in 2018 in another riots-related case. The High court awarded him a life jail sentence. Earlier he was acquitted by Karkardooma Court.

SIT, investigating riots-related cases, has challenged the bail order passed by Special Judge MK Nagpal on 27 April 2022.

The counsel for the SIT had submitted that Sajjan Kumar is involved in a heinous offence and some important witnesses are yet to be examined and if he is released he may hamper the evidence. He is already convicted in a similar case and is in custody.

Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to Sajjan Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lack and one surety bond in the like amount. The court had imposed some conditions on him.

