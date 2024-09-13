'No liquor-serving beach shacks in Puri, other religious places', says Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar, Sep 13 Amid protests over the state government's excise policy allowing the sale of liquor in beach shacks across Odisha, including the holy town of Puri, state Excise Department Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday assured that no liquor-serving beach shacks will be opened in the coastal town or its vicinity.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the minister said that the decision was meant to allow the opening of beach sacks at Eco-Retreats centers to promote tourism in the state.

"Keeping in view the importance of Puri and the presence of Lord Jagannath temple there, no beach shacks will be allowed to open in Puri Municipality as well as its vicinity. This apart, a decision has been taken that beach shacks will not be allowed to open within a 5 km radius of places where religious institutions exist and various socio-religious activities take place, whether it's near a river or sea," said Harichandan.

He further stated that debates erupted again recently on the issue due to some confusions though a decision in this regard was already there.

Notably, several cultural and religious organisations recently held protests in Puri, urging the government to not allow opening liquor-serving shacks on the beaches of the holy coastal town of Odisha.

On September 2, excise commissioner Narasingha Bhol in a letter to the Principal Secretary, Excise department suggested that a clarification should be issued prohibiting opening beach shacks under the jurisdiction Puri Municipality area as well as within 5 km radius of such other places having socio-religious-cultural significance throughout Odisha.

Notably, the Excise Policy for the year 2024- 25 (September 1, 2024 onwards) stipulates that serving of liquor in beach shacks is allowed in Odisha for the purpose of promoting tourism. The license for location and the number of beach shacks allowed for serving liquor will be based on the approval given by the state Tourism Department.

"However, allowing beach shacks at Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath is not in the interest of preserving the socio- religious-cultural significance of the land of Lord Jagannath. Similarly, there are other places of religious significance within the State, in the vicinity of which Beach Shacks are likely to create adverse impact on the socio-religious-cultural atmosphere," wrote Bhol.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Sankaracharya of Puri Govardhana Peeth, Nischalananda Saraswati had earlier also objected the decision of government calling it a disgrace and demanded that the beach in the holy town should be a place of bhajan, kirtan, and arati only.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor