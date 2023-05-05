"No matter who comes to campaign for Congress, BJP will remain in power": Pralhad Joshi on Sonia Gandhi's upcoming visit to Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], May 5 : Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday reacted to the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's upcoming visit to Karnataka's Hubbali in view of assembly elections, and said that no matter who comes to the state for campaigning, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in the state with a full majority.

It is a crucial election in Karnataka and it is the first time that three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family have jumped into the election campaign fray in a state as party leaders to woo the voters to bring the party to power in the southern state.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have campaigned extensively in Karnataka and Sonia Gandhi will address a public meeting in Hubbali on Saturday.

Speaking to , Union Minister Joshi said, "Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also came to Karnataka. No matter who comes to the state for the election campaign, BJP will return to power in the state with a full majority."

Indira Gandhi made a political comeback from Chikmagalur in Karnataka in a bypoll in 1978. Sonia Gandhi also fought from Ballari in the state in her debut election in which she was also in the fray from Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi has so far held 17 rallies and roadshows in Karnataka, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi has done 19 rallies.

This rally of Sonia Gandhi is significant as former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, who recently quit BJP and joined Congress, is contesting from the Hubli-Dharwad Central seat. BJP has given a ticket to Mahesh Tenginakai for this seat.

Reacting to Sonia Gandhi's public meeting to be held in Karnataka Mahesh Tenginakai said that the Gandhi family visited Gujarat and Goa during the elections in the states, but nothing happened.

He said, "The Gandhi family visited Gujarat and Goa also during the elections, but nothing happened. In Karnataka also there's nothing going to change after their visit. BJP will return to power in Karnataka with a full majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Meanwhile, expressing confidence in the visit of Sonia Gandhi to Karnataka, Jagdish Shettar said that her visit will boost the moral support of the workers and will strengthen the Congress party.

He said, "Sonia Gandhi is going to visit Karnataka on Saturday, her visit and public meeting will definitely boost the moral support of the workers and even in the public opinion it will strengthen the Congress party."

Further, Congress leader Mckam Tagore said, "Sonia Gandhi's visit to Huballi is a historic moment and a great opportunity for the party. In 1999, Sonia Gandhi contested from Bilari in Karnataka. This visit of Sonia Gandhi will ensure the party wins 150 seats in the Karnataka Assembly Polls."

Apart from members of the Gandhi family, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, has been campaigning in the state for the last 20 days.

While Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned in her mother's and brother's constituencies in Uttar Pradesh before her formal entry into politics, it is the first time that the three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be part of the campaign as full-time leaders of the Congress.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor