No night curfew in Goa yet, will take strict action if COVID-19 cases increase, says CM
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 01:01 AM2021-12-29T01:01:02+5:302021-12-29T01:10:03+5:30
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that no decision on night curfew has been taken yet but assured of taking strict action if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
"No decision on night curfew yet. The positivity rate of COVID-19 has increased. However, we need to take a strict decision if the number of COVID19 cases continue to increase," the Chief Minister told ANI.
He further said the state government will observe the COVID-19 situation till January 1.
The chief minister on Tuesday met top officials of the health department and other senior officials to review the meeting of experts committee held a day before.
According to the state health bulletin on COVID-19, Goa has 535 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 112 new COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries, and one death was reported. The total case tally stands at 1,80,229 and the death toll is at 3,520.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor