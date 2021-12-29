No night curfew in Goa yet, will take strict action if COVID-19 cases increase, says CM

Published: December 29, 2021 01:01 AM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that no decision on night curfew has been taken yet but assured of taking strict action if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

"No decision on night curfew yet. The positivity rate of COVID-19 has increased. However, we need to take a strict decision if the number of COVID19 cases continue to increase," the Chief Minister told ANI.

He further said the state government will observe the COVID-19 situation till January 1.

The chief minister on Tuesday met top officials of the health department and other senior officials to review the meeting of experts committee held a day before.

According to the state health bulletin on COVID-19, Goa has 535 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 112 new COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries, and one death was reported. The total case tally stands at 1,80,229 and the death toll is at 3,520.

( With inputs from ANI )

