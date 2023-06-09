"No offence of hate speech made out", says Delhi Police on complaint against wrestlers

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Delhi Police on Friday filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) and said no cognizable offence of hate speech is made out. ATR has been filed in Patiala House Court.

It is also stated that in the video provided by the complainant, wrestlers are not seen raising slogans again PM Modi and MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Delhi Police have prayed to the court to dismiss the complaint filed by Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya.

Metropolitan magistrate Anamika took the report on record. The matter has been listed on July 7 for further hearing.

The court, on May 25 directed the Delhi Police to file an ATR on the complainant against the wrestlers for alleged hate speech during the protest and using unparliamentary language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Former Wrestling Federation of India (India) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Delhi police stated in the report that on perusal of a video clip provided by the complainant in Pen drive, it has been revealed that some unknown sikh protesters are seen in the video clip who are raising slogans at the Jantar Mantar Protest site.

"From the contents of the complaint and video clip provided by the complainant no cognizable offence of hate speech is made out," Delhi Police submitted.

Delhi Police have also submitted that the protesting wrestlers are not seen raising any such slogan in this clip.

Delhi Police have therefore requested the court that the complaint may be dismissed.

Bam Maharaj's three complaints were received at Police Station Parliament Street, the report stated.

The complainant has alleged in the first two complaints that the wrestlers have falsely implicated MP Brij Bhusan Singh without any evidence.

He further alleged that the alleged offence of sexual harassment took place in Turkey and Mangolia, therefore the jurisdiction to entertain and pass the order related to the above-alleged offence is with the Government and Court of Turkey and Mangolia, so why was any complaint not registered by the wrestlers there. It indicates that the said allegations are false and lodged by direct or indirect influence or personal gain.

The complainant questioned, "Why was any complaint not registered by the wrestler in these countries."

Delhi police have also submitted that from the contents of the complaints and enquiries conducted into the matter, it revealed that the women wrestlers have got registered two cases regarding sexual harassment at PS Connaught Place against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hence, these complaints have been transferred to the same police station.

The complainant has alleged in his third complaint that news was telecasted on a news Channel that "Modi Teri Kabra Khudegi" slogan has been raised openly at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which comes under the category of hate speech and on the basis of language used by the protestors and it is clearly evident that they threatened to kill the PM of India, the police said.

The complainant has also provided a Pen drive containing a video clip of this news wherein some unknown sikh protesters are seen in the video clip raising slogans, Delhi police submitted.

The complaint has sought a direction for the registration of an FIR against the wrestlers for allegedly using inappropriate language for PM Modi and MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It is alleged that the accused wrestlers also made hate speech, "Modi Teri Kabra khudegi."

Advocate A P Singh, counsel for the complainant had argued that the accused persons used inappropriate language for PM and MP Singh.

He also submitted that the accused made a hate speech 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi'. He submitted stated that recently Supreme Court has said that the state and police can take sou moto action in hate speech cases.

A criminal complaint has been filed in Patiala House court against three wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar.

The complaint has been filed against the two women and one man Wrestler.

The complainant has alleged that the protesting wrestlers have used unparliamentary language again the MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and PM Modi. It is also alleged the character assassination of the WFI chief.

The complainant has said that on May 4, he gave a written complaint against the above said accused persons to the SHO of P.S. Sansad Marg, ACP and DCP. A complaint has also been given to the Delhi commissioner of police.

Another complaint on May 12 was also given to the Police Stations Sansad Marg, New Delhi and Connaught Place.

The complaint has stated that the allegations made by the accused persons against Singh are false and are for personal gain.

Therefore it is necessary to lodge a case against the accused persons for making false allegations against, then President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It is also stated that the complainant never support any type of sexual harassment but the allegations made against Singh are wrong and practically unfeasible because the accused are well-known wrestlers who also plays international tournament and any one of them are not physically weak and poor to oppose the alleged offence. So it is hard to believe that they were harassed by a 66-year-old man.

