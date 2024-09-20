No one can scrap reservations given by Ambedkar: Maha CM

Wardha, Sep 20 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde without directly naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised him over his alleged anti-reservation remarks, saying that no one can scrap the reservations given by the architect of the Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“Some people are defaming the country by going abroad. They are talking about the cancellation of reservations. No one can scrap the reservations given by Babasaheb Ambedkar,” the Chief Minister said in his speech in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the function to mark the one-year progress of the PM Vishwakarma initiative.

He added that as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, no one can cancel the reservations.

The Chief Minister last week said that Rahul Gandhi’s alleged anti-reservation face has been exposed, adding that his views reflect his “petty mentality”.

“The country can never agree with Rahul Gandhi’s petty views. It has been Congress habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste,” the Chief Minister said.

He also took a dig at the Congress and National Conference on the issue of reinstatement of Article 370 in J&K.

“Some people say let's restore Article 370. They are singing the tune of the terrorists. After the deletion of this clause, development took place in J&K. Do you want to prevent this development,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that PM Modi is working to increase the dignity of the common man and increase his power.

“That is why PM Modi has brought the ‘One Nation, One Election’ scheme,” he said.

He also praised PM Modi for launching a slew of initiatives to boost the country’s development. “Now it is the India of 21st century. PM Modi is the captain of the country and he gave self-respect to the women of the country. Nearly 10 crore women became independent in ten years,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is launching the Ahilyabai Holkar Startup Scheme wherein the women will get financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh. In addition, the government is starting the Acharya Chanakya skill development programme in 1000 colleges.

He further stated that with the commissioning of PM Mitra Textile Park in Amravati two lakh jobs will be provided and the entire area will get a makeover which will also contribute to the country’s development.

--IANS

sj/dan

