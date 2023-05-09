"No one could have accomplished what Rabindranath Tagore achieved": Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 9 : Tripura Chief Minister Mk Saha, while attending the Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti celebrations on Tuesday, said that no one in the world could have achieved what the Indian poet did in the field of creativity.

He was speaking at an event was orgsed at the Rabindra Kanan Garden in the city of Agartala in Tripura to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, a renowned Indian poet, philosopher, social reformer and Nobel Laureate.

"Rabindranath Tagore received the Nobel Prize for his English translation of Geetanjali, and today marks his 162nd birthday. Our Tripura, our nation, and even the entire world are aware of his invention and the incomparable and splendid works that he has produced while remaining a single human individual," he said.

"He produced amazing and marvellous works everywhere, in poetry, songs, literature, stories, music, and the Nobel Prize. He was often observed. No one could have accomplished what he achieved. He has always been with us, is with us right now, and always will be," the Chief Minister added.

Saha further added that despite the fact that Rabindranath Tagore is not physically present, his enormously innovative works are still in existence today.

"Due to his kindness and sensitive nature, Tagore declined the British knighthood that had been bestowed upon him in the wake of the tragedy at Jalinwalabag," he added.

Saha said that Tagore had a strong desire for the country.

"The unparalleled poet also produced national anthems for Bangladesh and India. We are quite proud of it. Everything in huge letters is here in his writing, even the terms he used that are absent elsewhere. Simply put, he is a dictionary. People opt to do research on his works, and others choose to pursue a PhD in the future. For him, the sky is the limit," he said.

