No one stuck inside, says official after under-construction bridge collapsed in J-K's Samba

Deputy Commissioner of Samba, Anuradha Gupta on Sunday evening confirmed that no one is stuck inside the under-construction bridge that collapsed in Samba and added that all the labourers have been traced.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was constructing the bridge. All the labourers have been traced. It is now confirmed that no one is stuck inside."

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that around 5-6 people sustained injuries after parts of the under-construction bridge fell down in the Ramgarh area of Samba.

"Around 5-6 people sustained injuries after parts of the under-construction bridge fell down in the Ramgarh area of Samba. Rescue operation is underway," Gupta had said.

Meanwhile, all the injured persons are being treated at a hospital in the Samba district.

( With inputs from ANI )

