No permission taken today for gathering, says Delhi Police as Congress workers protest for 3rd consecutive day

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that around 800 people have been detained since Monday for violating prohibitory orders as they protested in the national capital against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

Congress workers and some leaders were detained today and were seen being taken away in police vans as they staged protests outside the Congress headquarters and the ED office here.

Stormy scenes were witnessed outside the Congress headquarters and the ED office with Congress workers shouting slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi. Among those detained included senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Wednesday was the third consecutive day that Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Delhi Police special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Hooda said that the Congress did not take any permission for the gathering today.

"Today is the third day of the demonstration, police made proper arrangements. We have detained around 150 people. Congress had not taken any permission for gathering today; their office bearers know about the area in which Section 144 is imposed," he said.

Hooda also said police had told the Congress on Tuesday night that no gathering would be allowed near the ED office or the Congress party headquarters on Akbar Road as Section 144, had been imposed.

"We had communicated to Congress in writing last night that no gathering should be conducted around ED office and on Akbar Road with Section 144 imposed. When some workers didn't agree to our appeal today also, we detained them. In two and a half days, around 800 people were detained," he said.

"Congress's senior functionaries, CMs, former CMs, former cabinet ministers & MPs are always facilitated, as per the list they provided. Even when they didn't properly coordinate today, we facilitated their senior functionaries," Hooda said.

Earlier today, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the ED probe against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Centre will have to pay a "hefty price" for attempting to suppress the voice of the Wayanad MP.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Baghel said, "We cannot bring our own staff to the AICC office now. Office bearers cannot come to office. We were told that only two CMs can come here and no one else has permission. This kind of situation never rose where members of political parties cannot enter the office. Why is this happening?"

Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for over 20 hours since Monday when he was deposed before the ED investigators in the case for the first time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor