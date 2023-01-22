"No place for extremism," says Bihar Deputy CM over JDU leader's "Karbala" remarks

Days after Gulam Rasool Balyavi triggered a political row with his remark that Muslims will turn cities into Karbala if there are comments made against Prophet Muhammad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that there is no place for "extremism" in the state.

On being asked about the statement by Balyavi, Tejashwi on Saturday said, "There is no place for extremism here."

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also has said that the party will probe the matter and will take necessary action.

He pointed out that "politicians should ensure that they are not spreading linguistic terror, further they should make limited comments only."

"We believe in harmony and brotherhood only, but if someone else tries to spread hatred in the society, the authorities must take note of this."

He also said that as deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has said, "we should discuss important issues rather than discussing useless matters. No religion or society will ever support such statements."

Balyavi a member of the chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Thursday.

Speaking totoday, Balyavi said "I admit that I said we will turn (cities) into Karbala and I stand by it. Karbala is to give away everything, and sacrifice everything, but not let humanity and brotherhood be sacrificed."

A purported video of Balyavi's speech at the Karbala Maidan in Barhi block of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh yesterday in which he said that Muslims will turn cities into Karbala has gone viral on social media.

"We are in Karbala ground...if you disrespect our Prophet, we will turn cities into Karbala ("Har shehar ko Karbala bana denge...)" Balyavi can be heard saying.

The battle of Karbala was fought in the 7th century in what is now Iraq. Prophet Muhammed's grandson Hussein, along with 72 followers and members of his family, was believed to have been slaughtered in the battle. They laid down their lives to keep the flag of Islam high.

During his speech in Jharkhand, in an apparent reference to the now suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments over the Prophet which led to a controversy and triggered violent protests, the JD(U) leader said, "not a single so-called secular leader demanded the arrest of this crazy woman".

Balyavi also demanded a 'Muslim Safety Act' just like the one for Dalits to protect the Muslim youth from being "labelled as terrorists" or being "shot dead."

"At this time, in the country, our children are being picked up and kept behind bars for 18 to 20 years after being labelled as terrorists. If our children go out to protest, they are shot at. Muslim safety act should be brought in for the protection of Muslims' rights," Balyavi told ANI.

The JD(U) MLC's comments drew sharp remarks from opposition parties.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader wanted to retain power and chose to remain oblivious of what his party men were upto

"This is the new India where the son of a village labourer has reached here. Nitish Kumar is the helpless Chief Minister of Bihar. He is sitting like Dhritarashtra for power and trying to increase social tension in Bihar," the union minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor