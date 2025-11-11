No place for extremist terrorism in modern world: Ex-B'desh PM Hasina on Delhi blast

Dhaka, Nov 11 Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday vehemently condemned the horrific attack near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, calling it unacceptable under any circumstances.

The remarks came after a powerful explosion ripped through cars parked near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, leaving at least 10 people dead and a dozen others injured. The impact of the blast set several nearby vehicles ablaze and damaged streetlights and parked cars in the vicinity.

Hasina expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of innocent lives and extended her condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

"There is no place for extremist terrorism in the modern world. These extremist terrorist groups strike at the very foundations of a secular, humane, and welfare-oriented state. These terrorist groups, rooted in Pakistan, have infiltrated networks across countries, including Bangladesh and are carrying out attacks in India to undermine regional peace and stability," read a statement issued by Hasina, which was posted on the Awami League's social media platform.

"We must resist these terrorists and preserve South Asian peace and stability by building bonds between peoples. The Bangladesh Awami League gives its full support to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this principled struggle against terrorism," the statement added.

Hasina underscored that such heinous crimes against humanity have no place -- and deserve no forgiveness -- in today's civilised world. She emphasised that wherever the roots of terrorism lie, they must be eradicated.

"Those who support these terrorist groups in Bangladesh and elsewhere are enemies of humanity, and we strongly denounce them as well," Hasina stressed.

She further expressed solidarity with the people of India and pledged every possible cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

"We remain unwavering in our stance against terrorism and militancy. We believe that through the defeat of these terrorist groups, justice and human rights will be upheld and the world will become safer," Hasina stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor