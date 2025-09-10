'No PUC No Fuel' initiative to be implemented effectively in the state: Maha minister

Mumbai, Sep 10 Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, on Wednesday, directed the state administration to implement the 'No PUC No Fuel' initiative at every petrol pump in future in the state.

"This is necessary to provide a pollution-free environment to the future generation, the present generation needs to impose some environmentally-friendly restrictions on itself. For that purpose, the Pollution Control Certificate (PUC) given to every vehicle must be valid," the Minister said.

The chain of production of illegal certificates should be completely stopped, he said, reiterating that this can be achieved by the 'No PUC No Fuel' initiative.

Minister Sarnaik, at the department meeting, said that the vehicle number of every vehicle coming to fill fuel at every petrol pump in the state will be checked (scanned) based on the CCTV camera footage so that the validity of the pollution control certificate of the concerned vehicle can be known through that.

"If the pollution control certificate of that vehicle is not valid, then fuel will not be given to that vehicle. The arrangements will also be made to immediately remove the pollution control certificate at the same petrol pump so that the driver does not face any inconvenience. This pollution control certificate will have a unique identity (UID). Therefore, the validity of the pollution control certificate can be checked from time to time," he added.

"In future, arrangements will be made to issue pollution control certificates in showrooms selling vehicles and garages that repair vehicles so that every vehicle plying on the road has a valid pollution control certificate. This will help reduce pollution levels," Minister Sarnaik said.

He added that along with this, the Transport Department should launch a major crackdown to expose the gang that is currently illegally issuing pollution control certificates.

He also reviewed the installation of a fire early warning system in the Transport Department office and the construction of a transport building.

