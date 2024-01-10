No relief in sight, intense dry cold unabated in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 10 With no relief in sight, intense dry cold tightened its grip on Valley as dense fog adversely affected life in Jammu on Wednesday.

MeT department has forecast generally dry weather in J&K till January 26.

Minimum temperature was minus 5 degree Celsius in Srinagar and Gulmarg on Wednesday while it was minus 6.3 in Pahalgam.

In Ladakh region, Leh town recorded minus 15.2 and Kargil minus 13.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city witnessed 4.8, Katra 5.7, Batote 2.2, Bhaderwah minus 0.2 and Banihal minus 1.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor