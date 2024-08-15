No room for political vendetta, says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada, Aug 15 Making it clear that there is no room for political vendetta, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the guilty will not be spared, adding that the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will have 'zero tolerance' for any attempts to disturb law and order as peace is a prerequisite for the state to attract investment.

He was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the main official function at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here to mark Independence Day.

Chandrababu Naidu assured the people that his government would make all possible efforts to restore the past glory of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister claimed that Andhra Pradesh was in the grip of lawlessness, destruction of institutions, corruption, and land grabbing in the past five years and that it got back its freedom with the NDA coming to power in the recent elections.

Stating that the state suffered heavily due to the reverse rule adopted by the previous government, he said that people are now enjoying the fruits of freedom.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted that as promised during the electioneering, his government will certainly meet all the expectations of the people who were feeling vexed with the dark rule of the previous government.

The Chief Minister said that the state had gone back by 30 years due to the inefficient administration and corrupt regime of the previous government. Land, sand, wine, mine and drug mafia ruled the roost during the previous regime, he regretted.

"I am confident that the state will get back the past glory and we are taking all possible measures to build the brand Andhra Pradesh," he said, adding that simple government and effective governance is the main motto of this government.

While the Central government is moving forward with its plan of Viksit Bharat-2047 the state is preparing its Vision-2047 to build Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh by 2047, the Chief Minister observed. The details of the Vision 2047 will be brought before the people on October 2, he added.

Regretting that the residual Andhra Pradesh did not even have the capital after the State was bifurcated, the Chief Minister said that the Centre has announced a special assistance of Rs 15,000 crore per annum for building Amaravati.

The Centre has also promised to complete the Polavaram project and special package for north coastal Andhra and Prakasam, he stated.

Declaring that the state government will soon discuss the bifurcation issues with Telangana, Chandrababu Naidu said that all the promises made to the people during electioneering will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Maintaining that the inefficient administration of the previous government pushed the state into deep financial distress, Chandrababu Naidu said that the per capita income has fallen to 9.5 per cent from 13.2 per cent.

"We are taking all possible measures to achieve a growth rate of 15 per cent in the years to come," Chandrababu Naidu added.

He made it clear that the state government is very keen on achieving zero poverty and felt that poverty could easily be reduced with the cooperation of the people.

Making an appeal to the people to join hands with the government to achieve the goal of a poverty-free state, the Chief Minister said that efforts are being made to bring the investors back to the state who did not wish to look towards the state with the policies adopted by the previous government.

