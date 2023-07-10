No significant rainfall likely over Delhi during next 2-3 hours: IMD

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Latest radar imagery shows no significant rainfall likely over Delhi and the neighbourhood during the next 2-3 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and will have cloudy skies today, as per the weather forecast,

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday issued a flood warning amid heavy rains in North India, as the Haryana government released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River from the HathniKund Barrage in Yamunanagar.

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi is rising and is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said on Sunday.

In view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates.

Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns over the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure.

Delhi Traffic Police kept tweeting updates on how the vehicular movement was being impacted because of the downpour. They also shared images of waterlogged areas.

The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Several parts of northwest India witnessed a heavy spell of rain with Delhi shattering a 41-year record on Sunday. There were reports of house collapses, uprooting of trees and waterlogging in several residential colonies. Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

Further, according to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor