No snowfall in sight, shrinking water bodies worry Kashmiris

Srinagar, Jan 8 Intense dry cold wave gripped Kashmir, and fog and chilly winds swept across Jammu division on Monday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast that there would be no major change in the weather system in J&K till January 15.

This has further added to the woes of the common Kashmiri who has been worried about the absence of snowfall during the ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ which will end on January 30.

Residents of most areas in Kashmir are now deeply concerned about the shrinking water levels in local springs, wells, streams, rivers and lakes.

Srinagar had minus 4.3, Gulmarg minus 4 and Pahalgam minus 5.3 as the minimum temperature on Monday.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 10.6 and Drass minus 11.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 4.3, Katra 5.6, Batote 3.2, Bhaderwah 0.4 and Banihal minus 1.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor