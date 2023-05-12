No student secured perfect score in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: official

New Delhi [India], May 12 : As the results for class X and class XII were announced, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Controller of Examination, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday said that this year no student pulled off a perfect score in the exams.

"No students from class X and class XII secured a complete percentile i.e. 100 per cent," Dr Bhardwaj said.

However, he said that the performance of every student is satisfactory.

"But the performance of every student is good and we are very satisfied. In the past three years we saw lots of problems, but this year, the results show that we are returning to normalcy And now there would be similar kinds of facilities and environment where the student will be able to learn more in the school itself, he told .

Taking note of the results, he said, "It's a very satisfying day for us because we have declared both the results today and there was a plan by the CBSE that we should declare the result as soon as possible. So again this year more than 22 lakh students appeared in the class X examinations and they performed very well. The pass percentage is over 93 per cent. And if we compare it with the 2019 examination, pre-pandemic, then also nearly 2 per cent improvement is there in class X results."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of the class XII and class X final examinations.

Bharadwaj went on to add that the credit behind the satisfactory outcome goes to their respective teachers and schools.

"Though the students were not able to go to the schools during the earlier classes, yet after all they performed very well, they prepared well, and the credit goes to the schools and teachers of the students," he added.

The CBSE official further said that if a student, appeared for class X exams, and didn't pass two subjects, he can sit in a supplementary exam.

"There could be an issue that some students could not have passed in all subjects, so if they were unable to secure 33 per cent marks in any two subjects, they can appear in the supplementary examination which will be conducted in July this year, he added.

"In addition to this, we will be providing the facility of verification of marks, and re-evaluation also. The process would be available for the students from the coming Tuesday," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor