No talks to include BSP in INDIA bloc: Jayant Chaudhary

Baghpat, Dec 25 Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary has said that no talks are underway to include the BSP in the INDIA bloc.

Asserting that seat distribution among the constituent parties of the bloc will happen soon, he said, “Till now, no party has made any claim in this regard.”

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief, who was talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Sunday evening, was asked about the possibility of the BSP being included in the INDIA bloc. “We are not talking to the BSP. Media is running the news but the BSP has to decide on this,” he replied.

“BSP chief Mayawati has been saying from day one that she does not want to join the INDIA bloc. She cannot be included in the alliance by force,” Chaudhary said.

When asked about the controversy over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s mimicry by a Trinamool Congress MP in the Parliament complex, the RLD chief termed the act a satire and said that caste-related words were not used.

