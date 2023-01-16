Noida BTech student hit & run case: Police arrest car driver

Officials of the Beta-2 Police Station on Sunday recovered the vehicle and arrested the driver accused of ramming his vehicle into an engineering student, Sweety Kumari on New Year's eve.

"Successfully unveiling the incident of an accident of B.Tech student near Alpha-2 bus stop on the night of 31st December, police Station Beta-2 recovered the car used in the accident and arrested the driver. The police commissioner announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 to the team which unveiled the incident," police said in a statement.

Earlier on the intervening night of December 31-January 1, a car hit three engineering students, leaving, one of them, Sweety Kumari, seriously injured.

The other two girls suffered minor injuries, according to the police, while Sweety Kumari took the worst of the hit.

"On December 31, 2022, at 9 pm, three students were heading towards Delta from the Alpha 2 bus stand when an 'unidentified' vehicle hit them from behind. The passersby immediately rushed the injured to a hospital. Two students, with normal injuries, were discharged, while another girl student was gravely injured. She is undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital. The victims' families reached the hospital and met police personnel," Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dinesh Kumar, said earlier.

The victim Sweety Kumari came out of the coma six days after the incident and her condition is recovering.

( With inputs from ANI )

