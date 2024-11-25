Noida Digital Arrest Case: Woman Duped of Rs 34 Lakh Scam Linked to Parcel From Mumbai, Gets Fake ED Notices

Officials told news agency PTI on Sunday that a woman was duped of Rs 34 lakh here in a case of "digital arrest" by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices from the Enforcement Directorate.

The fraudsters claimed that a parcel is being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics.

In her complaint, the victim said she received a call from the fraudsters around 10 p.m. on August 8. Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam said the Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station has registered a case and started an investigation.

According to Nidhi Paliwal's complaint, a resident of Sector-41, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send Rs 34 lakh. An accused also video-called her on Skype with the video switched off, Paliwal said in her complaint.

Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim. He said a probe is underway.