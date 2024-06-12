Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Petrol Pump in Sector 37 (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted at a petrol pump in Noida's Sector 37 around 10:00 pm on Wednesday. Fire crews responded swiftly, deploying three fire engines initially and later scaling up to ten tenders to bring the blaze under control.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Manish Mishra says, "In sector 37, a petrol pump caught fire at around 10 pm. The CFO and their team reached here immediately and around 10 fire tenders were also called in... The fire is now under control. The reason for the fire is being… pic.twitter.com/PriCHNvtvE — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Mishra, there were no casualties reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"The Chief Fire Officer and their team reached the scene immediately," ADCP Mishra said. "The fire is now under control, and we are determining the cause of the incident."