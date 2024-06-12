Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Petrol Pump in Sector 37 (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2024 12:55 AM2024-06-12T00:55:16+5:302024-06-12T00:56:38+5:30

A massive fire erupted at a petrol pump in Noida's Sector 37 around 10:00 pm on Wednesday. Fire crews ...

Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Petrol Pump in Sector 37 (Watch Video) | Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Petrol Pump in Sector 37 (Watch Video)

Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Petrol Pump in Sector 37 (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted at a petrol pump in Noida's Sector 37 around 10:00 pm on Wednesday. Fire crews responded swiftly, deploying three fire engines initially and later scaling up to ten tenders to bring the blaze under control.

Watch video here:

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Mishra, there were no casualties reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"The Chief Fire Officer and their team reached the scene immediately," ADCP Mishra said. "The fire is now under control, and we are determining the cause of the incident."

Open in app
Tags :Noida FirePetrol PumpFire AccidentUttar PradeshViral video