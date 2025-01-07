Noida Fire Tragedy: Woman Dies of Smoke Inhalation, Husband Critically Burnt in Chhajarsi Village Blaze; Disturbing Videos Emerges

A devastating fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in Chhajarsi village, leaving one dead and another critically injured. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 AM when a short circuit in a clothing shop ignited a blaze that quickly engulfed the adjacent residential area. The fire trapped a couple residing in the house above the shop. The wife tragically succumbed to smoke inhalation, while her husband sustained severe burn injuries. Both victims were discovered by rescue teams after local residents alerted authorities upon noticing the fire.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A severe fire erupted in a house in Chhajarsi village at 3:30 AM, triggered by a short circuit in a clothing shop. A couple was trapped in the fire, following which the wife died due to smoke inhalation, while her husband is severely burnt pic.twitter.com/pTtl4JIcMR — IANS (@ians_india) January 7, 2025

According to officials, the short circuit in the clothing shop caused highly flammable materials to catch fire, which rapidly spread to the residential quarters. Neighbors attempted to douse the flames using water and extinguishers but were unable to rescue the couple due to the intense smoke and heat.

Emergency services, including fire tenders and medical teams, arrived at the scene promptly after being informed. The injured husband was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for extensive burns. The deceased woman’s body has been sent for postmortem examination, and authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the extent of the damage and confirm the cause of the fire.