Noida: Four Labourers Injured After Shuttering of an Under-Construction Collapses in Sector 36 (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning, October 20, when the shuttering of an under-construction building collapsed in Noida Sector 36, injuring four labourers. The injured individuals were promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The labourers were working at the construction site when the shuttering gave way, causing debris to fall. Emergency services were quick to respond, and all four injured labourers are reported to be stable and out of danger.

Visuals From Accident Site

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Four labourers injured after shuttering of an under-construction collapsed in Noida Sector 36, on 20th October. The injured have been taken to a hospital. Another labourer who was stuck atop the building, was also rescued with the help of Fire Brigade. The… pic.twitter.com/PYrQtDhRFa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2024

Another labourer who was trapped atop the building was successfully rescued by the Fire Brigade. The swift actions of the emergency services ensured that no further injuries occurred during the chaotic situation.