Noida Hit-and-Run: 14-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Being Hit by Luxury Car
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 11, 2025 01:10 PM2025-01-11T13:10:03+5:302025-01-11T13:10:49+5:30
A teenage boy, who was out for a morning jog on a service road in Noida Extension, was hit by a luxury car, leaving him in critical condition. As per the PTI reports the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on January 9 near Stellar Jeevan Society in the Bisrakh police station area.
According to the victim's father, Murari Singh, the car, a Jaguar, allegedly struck the boy from behind. The driver initially fled the scene but was later arrested. The boy is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, and his condition remains critical, as reported by authorities.