Noida: Man arrested with fake currency notes with Rs 38000 face value

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 : Noida Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly carrying counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 38,220.

Addressing mediapersons here, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said that the arrested person was also involved in printing fake currency notes.

"A tip-off was received by Police station Badalpur and the man was arrested for printing fake currency notes. The name of the arrested is Abdul Raqim. He hails from Muffazarpur district Bihar and currently resides in Ghazipur. We have recovered a printer, a mobile phone and fake currency notes in denominations of Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200. The total worth of counterfeit currency notes is Rs 38,220".

ADCP Dixit stated that another person was involved with him and a search operation is underway.

"Abdul Raqib, along with his partner Pankaj who also resides in Ghazipur was also involved in this act. Our police officials have done a commendable act. We have registered an FIR under multiple sections. The search for his partner Pankaj is underway," he said.

Earlier in a similar incident in Indore, four people were arrested as the police busted a fake currency racket in the Madhya Pradesh this month.

As per the police, currency with face value of Rs 28,000 in Rs 500 currency notes was seized from the four accused during the raid.

The four accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Mnder Sharma and Rahul Lodhi. The four were caught while they were giving fake notes at the liquor shop.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor