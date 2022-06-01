Noida: Man held for thrashing 70-yr-old mother

Noida, June 1 Noida Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for thrashing his 70-year-old mother here in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, an information was received at Sector 142 police station in Noida stating that the accused, identified as Manoj, has brutally beaten his mother named Jagwati and wounded her.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe to nab the accused.

"The accused was found on the same day and arrested," the official said, adding later the accused Manoj was produced before a local court which sent him to jail.

Meanwhile, the injured mother's condition is said to be stable, however, she is still under treatment. "She is with her relatives and a dedicated police officer is constantly in contact with her," the official said.

