Noida: Physiotherapy Unit of Metro Hospital Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out at physiotherapy unit of Metro Hospital in Sector-11 in Noida. Fortunately due to fire department's prompt response and the hospital staff ensured that the blaze was brought under control quickly, with no injuries or casualties.

Following the fire incident, three fire service units were immediately dispatched to the site. The fire had erupted in the physiotherapy section, located separately from the main hospital building on the ground floor, said the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar He added, "Due to its location, the smoke did not enter the main premises, and there was no requirement to shift any patients during the incident."

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out early this morning at Metro Hospital in Sector 11, Noida. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The fire started in the ground-floor physiotherapy unit. No casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/l8K0rX1ySJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

Hospital staff present at the location acted swiftly and made efforts to control the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility. The fire service teams subsequently extinguished the blaze and used a smoke extraction system to clear the area. "There was no loss of life in the incident," the CFO added.