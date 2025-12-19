Noida Private Schools Receive Bomb Threat Email, Campuses Evacuated as Precautionary Measure

Two private schools in Noida received bomb threats via email, prompting an immediate security alert. Police teams rushed to the schools and launched thorough search operations. Senior officials said precautionary measures are in place and urged parents not to panic, assuring that the situation is being closely monitored and handled with full preparedness. This is the second time in a year that schools in Noida have received bomb threat. In February four schools received a similar email prompting the evacuation of students as a safety measure. However, no suspicious items were found.

Teams from the Noida Police, and fire department reached Step By Step School, The Heritage School Noida, Gyanshree School, and Mayoor School to conduct search operations on the premises. Bomb squads was also deployed to inspect the areas for any potential threats. The authorities assured that investigations are on and ensured that safety measures will be there for students and school staff in all the schools in the region. However, the increasing number of such occurrences did ring an alarm bell to many parents and the general public, who are now calling for more measures to counter such threats.